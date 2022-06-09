China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5267 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Shares of CIADY opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $66.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

