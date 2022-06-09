China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

ZNH opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.28. China Southern Airlines has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

About China Southern Airlines (Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.