Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $210.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

