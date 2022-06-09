Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

CI traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.39. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.76.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

