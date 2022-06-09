Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,923 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $200,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $44.97. 156,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,935,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

