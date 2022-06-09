Citigroup Downgrades AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.59) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,630 ($20.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 3,625 ($45.43) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,551.67.

AVEVF stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

