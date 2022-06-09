Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,553. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.78.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.