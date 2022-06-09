Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 90,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.