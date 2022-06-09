Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $126.30. 296,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $370.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average of $143.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.