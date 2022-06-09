Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 845 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.50.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $246.06. 5,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,393. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

