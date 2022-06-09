Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 25,903 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,903 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 113,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,436,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

