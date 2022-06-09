Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 9,402 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 561 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 17,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 226,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,805,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 437,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,294,000 after buying an additional 70,273 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $493.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $462.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.27.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

