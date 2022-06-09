Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.77. 37,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,420. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

