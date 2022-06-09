Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Newmont by 10,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 173,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

