CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.70. CKX Lands shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 12,461 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) by 251.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

