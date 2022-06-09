Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,272. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,360. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $40,583,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

