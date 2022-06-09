Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 266,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,647,188 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

