Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 16,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,333,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

YOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Clear Secure to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.67.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 22,440 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $627,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 3,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $120,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,013,699 shares in the company, valued at $221,983,573.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 436,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,324,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Clear Secure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

