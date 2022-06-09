Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955.00 million-$959.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.73 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 4,644,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,938,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.02.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $46,608,795. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 62.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2,408,600.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 240,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 240,860 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.