Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.02.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. 4,644,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $46,608,795 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

