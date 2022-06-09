Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0028 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $383,967.59 and approximately $7.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,182.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.95 or 0.00582950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00187964 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

