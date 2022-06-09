Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.84. Conformis has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281,841 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 294,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

