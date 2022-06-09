CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.75 Million

Analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will post $274.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.53 million and the highest is $278.10 million. CONMED reported sales of $255.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of CNMD traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.12. 3,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $453,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,021 shares of company stock worth $1,216,552. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

