ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $127.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Societe Generale to $127.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,630,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after buying an additional 529,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after buying an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.