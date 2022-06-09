Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Trading Down 0.7%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,500.00 and last traded at $1,530.94. Approximately 489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,541.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNSWF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,525.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,611.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,671.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

