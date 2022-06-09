ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Pai Liu Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Pai Liu sold 90,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Pai Liu sold 1,739 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $3,443.22.

On Thursday, March 17th, Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $221,131.45.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.37.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 563,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $11,484,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,101 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WISH. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.