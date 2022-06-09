Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,982,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.