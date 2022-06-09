Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Matt Blunt Sells 10,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CPRT stock opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.41 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.46. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

