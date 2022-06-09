Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Shares Up 16.3%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) shares shot up 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18.
About Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costa Group (CTTQF)
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.