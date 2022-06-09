Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Up 2.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $482.27 and last traded at $481.22. 38,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,695,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.99.

Specifically, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $212.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.