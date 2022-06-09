Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.34 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. 2,623,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.53. Coupa Software has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $283.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

