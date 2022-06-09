Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 323.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $346,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,780.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

NYSE COUR opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

