Cowen Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $82.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN opened at $48.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ciena has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.