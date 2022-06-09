Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stock Position Reduced by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,741 shares during the quarter. Crane makes up about 4.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $46,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. Crane Co. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.26.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

