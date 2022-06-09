Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) is Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 426,540 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up about 5.2% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 0.06% of Credit Acceptance worth $614,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.80.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACC traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $554.30. 571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $403.46 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.94 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

