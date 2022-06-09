Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $301.83

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.83 ($3.78) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.33). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 269.60 ($3.38), with a volume of 255,148 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRST. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.46) to GBX 415 ($5.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($4.89) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.14) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 415.63 ($5.21).

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £693.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

