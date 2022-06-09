Critical Analysis: iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get iSpecimen alerts:

This table compares iSpecimen and Zymergen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $11.14 million 2.34 -$8.96 million N/A N/A Zymergen $16.74 million 11.40 -$361.79 million ($3.72) -0.50

iSpecimen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zymergen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iSpecimen and Zymergen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63

iSpecimen presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 575.68%. Zymergen has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 264.86%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen -69.07% -36.81% -27.80% Zymergen -1,962.56% -72.62% -52.39%

Summary

iSpecimen beats Zymergen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen (Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.