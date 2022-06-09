Critical Review: Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eagle Financial Services and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A OFG Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

OFG Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and OFG Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million 2.32 $11.02 million $3.30 10.90 OFG Bancorp $578.46 million 2.36 $146.15 million $3.01 9.33

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 20.26% 10.62% 0.89% OFG Bancorp 26.28% 14.53% 1.49%

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Eagle Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers personal and retirement plan services; investment services comprising tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through twelve full-service branches, two loan production offices, one wealth management office, and one drive-through only facility, as well as 13 ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. It also provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. In addition, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company operates through a network of 50 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

