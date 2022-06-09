Crust Market Capitalization Hits $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004292 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00433641 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004099 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00160956 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 214% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

