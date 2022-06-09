CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 1,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $14,295.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 496,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph R. Nerges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,291 shares of CSP stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,861.76.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP during the first quarter worth $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

