CTI BioPharma’s (CTIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $6.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $683.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

