CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $224,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 84,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 596,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 328,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $93.88 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.46.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

