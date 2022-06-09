Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYXT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,256 shares in the last quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 568,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 514,381 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

