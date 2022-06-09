D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 169,134 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $274,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $73.00 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.