DA Davidson Trims Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Target Price to $20.00

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at DA Davidson to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 81,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $389.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $43,503.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

