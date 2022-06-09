Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $8.69

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.31. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 3,774 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

