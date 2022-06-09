Dan Goldstein Sells 249 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) VP Dan Goldstein sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $15,609.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at $281,415.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Dan Goldstein sold 50 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $2,805.00.

NYSE HAE opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,469 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in Haemonetics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.