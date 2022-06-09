Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

NYSE DAC opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52. Danaos has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth $31,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 6.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

