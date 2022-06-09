Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.57

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.57 and last traded at $87.47, with a volume of 40941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.74.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 127,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

