Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,813,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $259,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $339,440.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $363,200.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $67.58 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

